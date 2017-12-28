Activists seek injunction against Illinois abortion law

It's bitterly cold this morning with many areas feeling more like the single digits.
Four people were injured after troopers say a car hit a truck stopped in the road that then hit two pedestrians on Wednesday, December 27.
The Graves County Sheriff's Department responded to a collision on the 17 mile maker of Purchase Parkway.
If you are concerned about an elderly neighbor or loved one who lives in a different part of the region the police do provide welfare checks.
With the weather getting colder, officers with the Carbondale Police Department want to make sure your pets are staying warm. Officers will be checking on any animals that are left outside.
