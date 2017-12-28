5 things to know 12/28

Good morning! Today is Thursday, December 28.

First Alert Forecast:

The cold continues and Laura Wibbenmeyer is tracking single digits across parts of the Heartland. The wind chill is in the negative for most areas.

Good news, the sun will be out today. Bad news, temperatures will stay below freezing all day.

Making headlines:

Four people were injured after troopers say a car hit a truck in Iron County, Mo., causing it to hit two pedestrians.

The FBI is investigating after remains were found in Wayne County, Illinois on Tuesday.

Seven people have been arrested in connection with a shooting at a mall in Memphis, Tennessee. All of them are under the age of 18.

A man was arrested after a hit-and-run investigation in Graves County, Kentucky. It led to a rollover crash that injured three people.

