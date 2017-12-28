4 injured after car hits truck, causing it to hit 2 pedestrians

It's bitterly cold this morning with many areas feeling more like the single digits.
Four people were injured after troopers say a car hit a truck stopped in the road that then hit two pedestrians on Wednesday, December 27.
The Graves County Sheriff's Department responded to a collision on the 17 mile maker of Purchase Parkway.
If you are concerned about an elderly neighbor or loved one who lives in a different part of the region the police do provide welfare checks.
With the weather getting colder, officers with the Carbondale Police Department want to make sure your pets are staying warm. Officers will be checking on any animals that are left outside.
The St. James Parish Sheriffs Office is investigating an incident that happened at a Christmas Eve bonfire event in Gramercy involving the alleged beating of two young black victims.
There are several changes that will go into effect during the 2018 tax filing season, since President Trump signed the tax reform bill last week.
Attention, Walmart shoppers. Do you know which items you made popular in 2017?
Khalid Shanani, a barber in Madison, WI, is accused of shaving a bald patch in a man’s head on purpose.
Four teens facing murder charges appeared in court on Wednesday.
Russian President Vladimir Putin says Wednesday explosion in St. Petersburg was terror attack.
Investigators are still at a New York apartment house where four bodies were found in a basement apartment, but they aren't releasing many details.
Middletown Police have 16-year-old Cameron Kyles in custody after they said he made threats on social media.
Former Auburn running back was arrested last week on child porn charges in Gwinnett County, Georgia.
A Wilmington shop owner is now facing murder charges after a man he shot in the head during a confrontation at an abandoned lumber mill in Bladen County Saturday morning passed away, according to the Bladen County Sheriff's Office.
