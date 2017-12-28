4 injured after car hits truck, causing it to hit 2 pedestrians

Four people were injured after troopers say a car hit a truck stopped in the road that then hit two pedestrians on Wednesday, December 27.

According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, at around 5:27 p.m., Daniel R. Yates, 68, of Belleview, Mo., was driving a 2006 Chevrolet Malibu eastbound on Route U, about 5 miles north of Pilot Knob when he hit a 1997 Ford F350 that was stationary in the road.

Troopers say this caused the truck to hit two pedestrians, identified as a 15-year-old boy and 66-year-old Larry Gilmore of Ironton.

They were taken by ambulance to an area hospital with what troopers say were minor injuries.

Yates and his passenger, 32-year-old David E. Pulley, of Ironton, also reportedly had minor injuries.Pulley was taken by ambulance to an area hospital.

Download the KFVS News app: iPhone | Android

Copyright 2017 KFVS. All rights reserved.