Carbondale PD checking on outside pets left in the cold

With the weather getting colder, officers with the Carbondale Police Department want to make sure your pets are staying warm. Officers will be checking on any animals that are left outside.



If you do see an animal shivering in the cold, or one that's been outside for an extended period of time, you can call the police to have an officer go and check things out.



Police also say some animals may be okay with being outside, but that doesn't mean they should be left out there.

"Some animals prefer to be outside with the amount of fur they have, they are kind of designed to be outdoor animals,” said Sgt. Amber Ronketto, Carbondale Police Department. “If they don't have adequate shelter, or if they don't have a dog house to go in to, to avoid the snow or avoid the wind, we do take the animals to the shelter.”



The humane society warns cats should never be left out in the cold even if they wander outdoors during other seasons.



The organizations also said dogs who spend a lot of time outdoors need more food in the winter because staying warm depletes their energy.



Pet owners should routinely check dishes to make sure there's plenty of food and that the water is fresh and not frozen.

