Police check on the elderly as cold sets in

The weather is getting colder outside in the Heartland and that might mean some people may have a tougher time getting around.

If you are concerned about an elderly neighbor or loved one who lives in a different part of the region the police do provide welfare checks.

Sgt. Amber Ronketto of the Carbondale Police Dept spoke about what people can do if they grow concerned.

"As the weather gets colder, obviously people are inside more frequently, but if you notice neighbors aren't picking up their mail or the newspaper or you haven't seen them out and about at all, its probably a good idea to give them a call or give us a call and have us go check up on them," Ronketto said.

