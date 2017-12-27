Dyersburg police search for suspect after credit card theft

Dyersburg police are looking for a man after a credit card theft.

Police responded to a complaint of theft at Tennova Healthcare on Dec. 22 at 12:30 p.m.

According to police, a hospital staff member's credit card had been used at local businesses to buy more than $500 in items.

The staff member said a tall thin black man entered their office and stole a lady's wallet containing credit cards. When asked why he was in the office, the man ran away.

The suspect is described as a 6' tall thin black man. wearing a blue or dark shirt and black jogging pants.

Video from the hospital showed the man getting out of a vehicle on Brayton Avenue around 12:10 p.m. and running back to the vehicle after the theft.

Dyersburg Walmart also had video of the suspect using the stolen credit cards to load money on gift cards.

Anyone with information about this theft or suspect is asked to contact the DPD Criminal Investigation Division at (731) 288-7679.

