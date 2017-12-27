1 man killed in Kentucky road maintenance facility accident

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) - A Kentucky worker has died in an accident while loading road salt into a maintenance facility.

Louisville Public Works spokesman Harold Adams told news media that two employees were loading salt on a dome conveyor at a road maintenance facility when they got caught up in a machine. One man died at the scene, and the other was taken to a hospital. Louisville police spokesman Dwight Mitchell said the second worker's injuries are not expected to be life-threatening.

The accident was reported around 11:30 a.m. Wednesday.

Adams said both men were experienced employees and had worked at the facility for some time. He said the most recent fatality before Wednesday was in 2011.

