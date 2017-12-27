16-year-old in custody in theft of car with baby inside

ST. LOUIS (AP) - A 16-year-old is in custody for stealing a car in St. Louis on Christmas Day, only to discover there was a baby inside.

Police say a woman put her 6-month-old son inside her car around 11 a.m. Monday, then went back to lock her house. When she turned around, she saw a male teenager get in the car and drive away.

The thief drove about a block before leaving the baby on the front porch of a house, then drove off. The baby was unharmed.

Police caught up with the car and a chase began. The suspect abandoned the car and ran, but was later arrested. He is in the custody of juvenile authorities.

