Money raised for Cape Girardeau woman pinned between 2 cars in crash

The community is raising money for a woman who was pinned between two cars at the corner of Henderson and Themis Streets in Cape Girardeau, Missouri on December 27.

Britni Crocker's aunt posted on Facebook that her niece's left leg was crushed and she was having surgery on Thursday in St. Louis. She is in critical condition.

According to Cape Girardeau Police, three vehicles were involved in the incident. It happened before 3:30 p.m.

A witness said Crocker was using jumper cables trying to start a vehicle when it happened.

According to one driver, he was headed down Henderson St. when he spilled coffee on himself. That driver told a Heartland News crew he hit another car before he could react. That's when Crocker became pinned between the two vehicles.

Jordan Keele was just a few houses down when he saw Crocker pinned in between two vehicles.

“My first instinct was to run up here assess what happened, to get her out of the cars and call 911,” said Keele. "I can tell you my heart is heavy for the lady"

He said he can't shake the memory of what happened.

"I just want it out of my head,” Keele said. "I can only imagine the pain that she had to feel I could literally feel the pain from her screams."

Crocker has four kids under eight years old and works at Golden Corral and Applebees.

The general manager of Golden Corral said between the two stores she works seven days a week.

"So our biggest things is to collect money for her - money, gift cards really anything we can get our hands on for her kids,” said her boss David Taplin, general manager of Golden Corral. “Because she was a server and that's a cash-only stream of money and we are going to make sure we can collect every last penny we can for her."

Both stores will be collecting donations for the family and a GoFundMe account was also set up.

