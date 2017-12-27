1 injured after being pinned between 2 cars at Cape Girardeau intersection

A woman was sent to the hospital after she was pinned between two cars at the corner of Henderson and Themis Streets in Cape Girardeau, Missouri on Dec. 27.

According to Cape Girardeau Police, three vehicles were involved in the incident. It happened before 3:30 p.m.

A witness said the woman was using jumper cables trying to start a vehicle when it happened.

According to one driver, he was headed down Henderson St. when he spilled coffee on himself. That driver told a Heartland News crew he hit another car before he could react. That's when the woman became pinned between the two vehicles.

There is no word on the extent of her injuries.

Download the KFVS News app: iPhone | Android

Copyright 2017 KFVS. All rights reserved.