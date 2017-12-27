Rollover crash partially blocks Independence in Cape Girardeau, MO

According to police, a rollover crash partially blocked part of Independence Street in Cape Girardeau, Missouri.

The crash happened shortly before 2 p.m. on Dec. 27 near Clark Street.

Police said the driver had a medical episode and her car hit a brick wall in front of Raben Tire before it flipped over.

The driver had minor injuries and was taken by ambulance to an area hospital for treatment.

Police were directing traffic at the scene. The road reopened around 2:20 p.m.

