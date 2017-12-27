Bitter cold wind chills move in northern, central Illinois

Chief Meteorologist Grant Dade says that we are in the full grasp of a strong arctic high pressure and after sunset, the temperatures will drop fast.
This is a current list of boil water orders in the Heartland.
According to police, a rollover crash partially blocked part of Independence Street in Cape Girardeau, Missouri.
You can re-purpose your Christmas tree to help the environment and wildlife.
During the freezing cold winter months its good to keep in mind that water pipes can easily freeze and burst.
