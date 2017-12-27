Blues sign GM Doug Armstrong to 4-year contract extension

Illinois has fired offensive coordinator Garrick McGee and defensive backs coach Paul Williams.
First-round draft pick Patrick Mahomes II will make his NFL debut at quarterback for the Kansas City Chiefs when they play an otherwise meaningless game against the Denver Broncos on Sunday.
The St. Louis Blues have signed general manager Doug Armstrong to a four-year contract extension with a team option for a fifth year.
Scores from the 73rd Annual Southeast Missourian Christmas Tournament at the Show Me Center in Cape Girardeau, Missouri. s
