Snow routes in Jackson, MO

If you live in Jackson, Missouri, be prepared for when the snow comes.

As per the ordinance, the parking of any motor vehicle, motorcycle, trailer, or other conveyance or object shall be prohibited on the following snow route streets within the city limits of Jackson, Missouri when a Snow Removal Proclamation is in effect:

Bainbridge Road from S. Donna Dr. to S. Lacey St.

Broadridge Drive from Orchard Dr. to W. Independence St.

Donna Drive (South) from Bainbridge Rd. to E. Jackson Blvd.

Farmington Rd. (North) from W. Main St. to city limit

Farmington Rd. (South) from W. Main St. to city limit

Greensferry Road from N. Hope St. to city limit

High Street (North) (Hwy. 61) from Washington St. to city limit

Hope Street (North) (Hwy. 61) from Main St. to Greensferry Rd.

Hope Street (South) (Hwy. 25) from Main St. to city limit

Independence Street (West) (Rt. D) from N. High St. to city limit

Jackson Boulevard (East) (Hwy. 61) from S. Hope St. to city limit

Jackson Boulevard (West) (Hwy. 34/72) from S. Hope St. to city limit

Lacey Street from Bainbridge Rd. to Ridge Rd.

Main Street (East)* from Hope St. to city limit

Main Street (West)* from Hope St. to W. Jackson Blvd.

Oak Hill Road (North) from E. Main St. to Oak Ridge Dr.

Oak Ridge Drive from N. Oak Hill Rd. to Ridge Rd.

Oak Street from N. West Ln. to N. Farmington Rd.

Old Orchard Road (South) from E. Jackson Blvd. to E. Main St.

Ridge Road from N. Shawnee Blvd. to Oak Ridge Dr.

Shawnee Boulevard (North) from E. Main St. to Ridge Rd.

Shawnee Boulevard (South) from E. Main St. to E. Jackson Blvd.

Washington Street (East) (Hwy. 61) from N. Hope St. to N. High St.

West Lane (North) from W. Jackson Blvd. to Oak St.

* Except any portion located in the Jackson Uptown Historic District

Streets that are not designated as snow routes will be cleared according to the protocol established by the Street Department.

Because the major streets in Jackson are a combination of state and city roadways, you’ll see both the Missouri Department of Transportation and the City of Jackson plowing snow.

Signs identifying all of the designated snow routes are located throughout Jackson.

