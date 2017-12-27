Warming centers in the Heartland 2018

Dangerously cold temperatures have made their way into the Heartland.

Several places are open as warming centers.

In Missouri, you can click here for the warming centers map. Choose your location and find the nearest one to you. The map provides a phone number and hours available.

Hope International has opened a center in Kennett, Missouri

It will be open from Tuesday, Jan. 2 through Friday, Jan. 5 from 9 a.m. until 5 p.m. The center's normal hours are Saturday from 10 a.m. until 3 p.m.

At the center, free coats will be handed out. Hot meals and coffee are available every day.

In Illinois, you can click here for a warming centers search. Just enter your zip code and find the warming center closest to you. Keep Warm Illinois provides directions to the centers.

