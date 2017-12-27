VIDEO: Rollover crash in Cape Girardeau, MO

Security cameras captured a rollover crash in Cape Girardeau, Missouri on Tuesday, December 26.

According to Cape Girardeau police, the crash happened on Whitener at around 4:45 p.m.

It was a single-vehicle rollover crash.

Police say the driver of the car refused an ambulance at the scene and said he would take himself to the hospital.

A viewer sent us security camera video of the crash. It shows the car hitting a parked car and rolling over before landing right-side up.

