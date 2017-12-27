Tollway 'Zero' weather patrols out in frigid cold

DOWNERS GROVE, Ill. (AP) - The Illinois Tollway has dispatched its Zero Weather Road Patrols to assist stranded motorists during the bitter cold snap.

The patrols roll around the clock during periods when temperatures or wind-chill factors fall below zero for sustained periods.

The patrols search for stranded motorists and respond to calls to the (asterisk)999 motorist-assistance line, Tollway dispatch operators and the Illinois State Police District 15 office.

The tollway's Highway Emergency Lane Patrol trucks sponsored by State Farm Insurance Cos. operate weekdays from 4 a.m. to 8 p.m. Meanwhile, a minimum of 12 Zero Weather Road Patrol drivers provide additional coverage throughout the day and night.

The patrols' crew-cab trucks carry arrow boards for directing traffic around problem spots and can carry up to five passengers if necessary.

