First Alert: Coldest day of winter so far

This will be the coldest day of winter so far with dangerous wind chills this morning.

Meteorologist Brian Alworth says skies will range from sunny north to mostly sunny south, but highs will only be in the upper teens north to mid-20s south.

Wind chills this morning will be near 0 degrees to gusty north winds. Winds will decrease a bit this afternoon.

Tonight it will be partly cloudy and not quite as cold. Highs will about 25-30 degrees.

Although there looks to be a slight chance of snow on Sunday, the forecast for New Year's Eve night and New Year's Day is looking mainly dry and cold.

