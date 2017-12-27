First Alert: Clear and very cold evening

It's going to be another night of temperatures in the teens across the Heartland, and many of you will wake up to single digits

Chief Meteorologist Grant Dade says that we are in the full grasp of a strong arctic high pressure and after sunset, the temperatures will drop fast.

Expect clear skies and light winds this evening as the temperature falls through the teens. By morning, lows will range between 5 and 11 degrees.

Thursday will be mostly sunny and a tad warmer. Highs will reach the middle to the upper 20s.

Although there looks to be a slight chance of snow on Sunday, the forecast for New Year's Eve night and New Year's Day is looking mainly dry and cold.

Download the KFVS News app: iPhone | Android

Copyright 2017 KFVS. All rights reserved.