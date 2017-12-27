5 things to know for 12/27

This will be the coldest day of winter so far with dangerous wind chills this morning.
A cold front is moving south through the area and with it we are seeing a few flurries but the big story will be the reinforcing shot of very cold air behind the front.
Here is a list of some road projects from around the Heartland.
The Graves County Sheriff's Department responded to a two-vehicle crash on route 129.
Have you made any New Year’s resolutions yet? One of the most popular resolutions is getting in shape.
Dozens of Charleston area residents are perturbed with the South Carolina Education Lottery after one of its games appears to have had a glitch in the system.
The crash left shattered glass and twisted metal scattered across six lanes of traffic.
A Utah sheriff's deputy says he was desperate and numb from the cold as he punched and stomped his way into a frozen pond to pull out an 8-year-old boy who had fallen through the ice while chasing his dog.
The survivor of a crash that left both his fiancee and child dead is devastated as he recovers in the hospital.
One man is in critical condition after a sandbag was thrown through the windshield of the car he was riding passenger in on Tuesday evening.
