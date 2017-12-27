5 things to know for 12/27

Good morning! Today is Wednesday, December 27.

First Alert Forecast:

The big story today is the cold. Wind chills will hover around the 0 degree mark. Brian Alworth says this is almost the coldest day of the year if it weren't for one day last January. It is the coldest day of the season, so far.

The chance of snow on Sunday is not as strong anymore. The storm would be to the south, but it's weakening.

New Year's Eve and Day are looking dry and very cold.

Making headlines:

Speaking of the cold, make sure you're prepared! Cold temperatures like these lead to a lot of people ending up in the hospital.

Snow continues to fall in Erie, Pennsylvania where they have seen a record amount of snow. A storm brought 34 inches of snow on Christmas Day, an all-time daily snowfall record for Erie.

Three people were injured after a shooting at a mall in Memphis, Tennessee on Tuesday.

President Donald Trump is predicting that Democrats and Republicans will "eventually come together "on a new health care plan for the country.

Join us on the Breakfast Show for these top stories and more. You can stream the newscast on your desktop here (http://bit.ly/1GRAYaq), or on your mobile device here (http://bit.ly/18Og2WT).

Download the KFVS News app: iPhone | Android

Copyright 2017 KFVS. All rights reserved.