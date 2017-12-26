Bitter cold expected until New Year in Midwest and Northeast

A cold front is moving south through the area and with it we are seeing a few flurries but the big story will be the reinforcing shot of very cold air behind the front.
A cold front is moving south through the area and with it we are seeing a few flurries but the big story will be the reinforcing shot of very cold air behind the front.
Here is a list of some road projects from around the Heartland.
Here is a list of some road projects from around the Heartland.
The Graves County Sheriff's Department responded to a two-vehicle crash on route 129.
The Graves County Sheriff's Department responded to a two-vehicle crash on route 129.
Have you made any New Year’s resolutions yet? One of the most popular resolutions is getting in shape.
Have you made any New Year’s resolutions yet? One of the most popular resolutions is getting in shape.
A Marion, Kentucky man has been charged with several offenses after officials with the Kentucky State Police said he lead an officer on a chase.
A Marion, Kentucky man has been charged with several offenses after officials with the Kentucky State Police said he lead an officer on a chase.