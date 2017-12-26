Several injured in two-vehicle crash in Graves County, Ky

A cold front is moving south through the area and with it we are seeing a few flurries but the big story will be the reinforcing shot of very cold air behind the front.
A cold front is moving south through the area and with it we are seeing a few flurries but the big story will be the reinforcing shot of very cold air behind the front.
Here is a list of some road projects from around the Heartland.
Here is a list of some road projects from around the Heartland.
The Graves County Sheriff's Department responded to a two-vehicle crash on route 129.
The Graves County Sheriff's Department responded to a two-vehicle crash on route 129.
Have you made any New Year’s resolutions yet? One of the most popular resolutions is getting in shape.
Have you made any New Year’s resolutions yet? One of the most popular resolutions is getting in shape.
A Marion, Kentucky man has been charged with several offenses after officials with the Kentucky State Police said he lead an officer on a chase.
A Marion, Kentucky man has been charged with several offenses after officials with the Kentucky State Police said he lead an officer on a chase.
The crash left shattered glass and twisted metal scattered across six lanes of traffic.
The crash left shattered glass and twisted metal scattered across six lanes of traffic.
An addictive behavior, the symptoms of gaming disorder include the inability to control when and how to play video games.
An addictive behavior, the symptoms of gaming disorder include the inability to control when and how to play video games.
Dozens of Charleston area residents are perturbed with the South Carolina Education Lottery after one of its games appears to have had a glitch in the system.
Dozens of Charleston area residents are perturbed with the South Carolina Education Lottery after one of its games appears to have had a glitch in the system.
One man is in critical condition after a sandbag was thrown through the windshield of the car he was riding passenger in on Tuesday evening.
One man is in critical condition after a sandbag was thrown through the windshield of the car he was riding passenger in on Tuesday evening.
The search for a missing 7-year-old boy in Mililani ended with a heartbreaking discovery Christmas morning.
The search for a missing 7-year-old boy in Mililani ended with a heartbreaking discovery Christmas morning.
A pharmaceutical company has issued a recall of an injectable antibiotic that contains mold.
A pharmaceutical company has issued a recall of an injectable antibiotic that contains mold.
A man with a gun didn't stop a Hopewell church from holding baptisms on Sunday.
A man with a gun didn't stop a Hopewell church from holding baptisms on Sunday.
Apple iPhone owners are suing the tech giant for alleged consumer fraud for not disclosing sooner it issued software updates that deliberately slowed older-model phones so aging batteries lasted longer.
Apple iPhone owners are suing the tech giant for alleged consumer fraud for not disclosing sooner it issued software updates that deliberately slowed older-model phones so aging batteries lasted longer.
A 6-month-old Arizona boy has died, days after his father admitted to severely abusing him.
A 6-month-old Arizona boy has died, days after his father admitted to severely abusing him.
The survivor of a crash that left both his fiancee and child dead is devastated as he recovers in the hospital.
The survivor of a crash that left both his fiancee and child dead is devastated as he recovers in the hospital.