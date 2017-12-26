Getting into shape for the New Year

Have you made any New Year’s resolutions yet?



One of the most popular resolutions is getting in shape.



However, there is one big mistake a lot of people make when trying to get in shape for the first time.

“Most people try to starve themselves and workout to much,” said Tyler Hatton with Gold’s Gym in Marion, Illinois. “You know move more eat less. Don't come in here and kill your body and then you are to sore to move and then that's when you are like - I don't want to do that again - and that’s when you fall off."

Gold's Gym sees an enrollment of over 100 to 200 new members between the January and March.

