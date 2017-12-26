2017 Christmas Tournament basketball scores

Scores from the 73rd Annual Southeast Missourian Christmas Tournament at the Show Me Center in Cape Girardeau, Missouri. s
The following is the full slate of college football bowl games. All times Eastern.
Alex Smith threw for 304 yards and a touchdown, Kareem Hunt ran for 91 yards and a score and the Kansas City Chiefs beat the Miami Dolphins 29-13 on Sunday to clinch back-to-back AFC West titles for the first time...
