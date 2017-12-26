2017 Christmas Tournament basketball scores - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

2017 Christmas Tournament basketball scores

Written by James Long, Digital Content Executive Producer
CAPE GIRARDEAU, MO (KFVS) -

Scores from the 73rd Annual Southeast Missourian Christmas Tournament at the Show Me Center in Cape Girardeau, Missouri.

Cape Central 93 
Bell City 15

Notre Dame 63
Kelly 24

Jackson 82
Scott City 25

Charleston 82
Leopold 27

Oran 78
Woodland 38

Advance 100
Oak Ridge 39

Meadow Heights 49
Delta 34

Bloomfield Christmas Tournament scores

Doniphan 64
Puxico 51

Malden 60
Gideon 30

