2 men accused of kidnapping, rape in Scott County, MO

You can re-purpose your Christmas tree to help the environment and wildlife.
During the freezing cold winter months its good to keep in mind that water pipes can easily freeze and burst.
If you live in Jackson, Missouri, be prepared for when the snow comes.
Here is a list of some road projects from around the Heartland.
Hutson's Fine Furniture in downtown Cape Girardeau, Missouri was packed on Tuesday, December 26.
The survivor of a crash that left both his fiancee and child dead is devastated as he recovers in the hospital.
The crash left shattered glass and twisted metal scattered across six lanes of traffic.
Dozens of Charleston area residents are perturbed with the South Carolina Education Lottery after one of its games appears to have had a glitch in the system.
A Utah sheriff's deputy says he was desperate and numb from the cold as he punched and stomped his way into a frozen pond to pull out an 8-year-old boy who had fallen through the ice while chasing his dog.
One man is in critical condition after a sandbag was thrown through the windshield of the car he was riding passenger in on Tuesday evening.
An All Nippon Airways flight to Tokyo returned to Los Angeles Tuesday night after someone somehow got on the wrong flight.
Anticipation builds as viewers all over the world await the emergence of baby bald eaglets.
Police said two men forced their way into a home, shot two men and kidnapped a woman, who later was thrown off an interstate bridge into the Arkansas River.
Apple iPhone owners are suing the tech giant for alleged consumer fraud for not disclosing sooner it issued software updates that deliberately slowed older-model phones so aging batteries lasted longer.
An addictive behavior, the symptoms of gaming disorder include the inability to control when and how to play video games.
