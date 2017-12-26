2 men accused of kidnapping, rape appear in court in Scott County, MO

Two Scott County, Missouri men are facing multiple charges including kidnapping and rape.

Jason A. Brashear II, 22, of Benton, Missouri was charged with first-degree sodomy/attempted sodomy, first-degree rape/attempted rape, armed criminal action, first-degree assault/attempt serious injury, first-degree kidnapping, and possession of a controlled substance/marijuana.

He is being held on a bond of $100,000 on the rape charge and $25,000 on the marijuana charge.



Jacob M. Owens, 29, of Sikeston, Missouri was charged with first-degree kidnapping, first-degree assault/attempt serious physical injury, first-degree rape/attempted rape, first-degree sodomy/attempted sodomy, unlawful use of drug paraphernalia, and possession of a controlled substance/marijuana.

He is being held on a bond of $100,000 cash only on the rape charge and $35,000 cash/surety on the marijuana charge.

They appeared in court on Dec. 27 in Scott County with Judge Scott Horman.

According to the circuit clerk's office, Owens waived formal arraignment. He was told to hire counsel and is scheduled to reappear on Jan. 3, 2018 at 10:30 a.m.

Brashear waived formal arraignment. He qualified for public defender services. A preliminary hearing is set for Jan. 31, 2018 at 2 p.m.

According to court documents, deputies with the Scott County Sheriff's Department went to a home on Ryerson Road in Benton, Mo. on Wednesday, Dec. 20 to check for someone wanted on an arrest warrant. While there, they talked to two men and a woman.

The men were identified as Jacob Owens and Jason Brashear.

According to court documents, the woman appeared to be distraught and was crying hysterically. She appeared to be under the influence of a controlled substance and officers asked her to sit on the outside porch of the camper.

According to one officer, the woman appeared to be under the influence of a stimulant, her eyes were dilated and she had white foam around her mouth. He said she was unable to sit still.

The woman told officers she left her home on Sunday, Dec. 17 with Owens, whom she had been talking to on social media. She said she got into an SUV with Owens and another man she didn't know. The second man was later identified as Brashear.

According to authorities, the three drove around and the woman said the men then grabbed her and restrained her in the back seat of the vehicle using some type of electrical cord.

The woman said she was taken to a camper trailer on Ryerson Rd. in Benton and once inside, she was held down and tied to a bed using belts and ropes.

She told authorities both men, Owens and Brashear, continually raped her and stuck needles in the bends of her arms, tops of her hands and in her private areas.

According to officers, they saw what appeared to be needle marks on her arms and hands.

Officers say the Scott County Communications received a report of a missing person during this investigation.

While inside the camper, an officer reported seeing a twin-size bed with a black belt and a rope attached to the headboard.

About four hours after being taken to the emergency room, officers say the woman was speaking more clearly than before. They say she continued to tell them she was tied up in the SUV and then taken to a camper trailer where she was bound and repeatedly raped.

According to officers, the woman told them she was given small amounts of water while being injected with what she believed to be controlled substances. She also told them she believed Owens and Brashear recorded or took photos of the incident with cell phones.

In the court documents, officers say they saw an SUV at the camper that matched the description the woman gave them.

While searching the SUV, officers say they found an electrical wire in the rear seat that appeared to have been used for restraining someone in the seat. They said the cord was still wrapped around the back portion of the seat.

Officers also seized cell phones that were found inside the camper.

