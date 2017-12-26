Don't forget to recycle that wrapping paper

With Christmas over and the trash stuffed into bags, there may be something you might consider moving to your recycling bin...wrapping paper.

Yep, all that Christmas wrapping paper shouldn't be thrown to waste as it can be recycled.

For Cape Girardeau residents it is fairly easy. Instead of throwing it into your trash bin out by the curb, place it in your recycling bin instead.

"Most people recycle and that's good," Public Works Director Steve Cook said. "We have the large 96-gallon large carts and most people are like me and just kind of push it up against the door and when they get everything unwrapped they just fill the cart."

However, there are some items that you should not recycle besides glass.

"Ornaments and stuff like that we wouldn't want that," Cook said. "We don't recycle that type of thing. About all of the wrapping paper is recyclable. Probably the thing that concerns me is a lot of Christmas presents have styrofoam. Styrofoam is not on our list to be recycled."

Cook said they have a lot more recyclables to pick up for the week after Christmas occurs.

"Several hundred pounds. Maybe even a ton," Cook added.

With all the trash in your home leftover from Christmas, Cook feels it's worth a double check what you're putting in your recycling bin.

"We are talking recycling," Cook added. We don't want food products in there that people have a tendency to throw away. We don't want any glass. Glass contaminates everything."

