Man flees from police, arrested in Caldwell Co., KY

A Marion, Kentucky man has been charged with several offenses after officials with the Kentucky State Police said he lead an officer on a chase.

Travis Ray Sosh, 35, was arrested and charged with fleeing or evading police, first degree (motor vehicle), fleeing or evading police, second degree (on foot), possession of controlled substance first degree, first offense (methamphetamine), driving on DUI suspended license, first offense, failure of owner to maintain required insurance, first offense, no registration plates, speeding 26 miles per hour over the speed limit and reckless driving.

On Tuesday, Dec. 26 at 9:03 a.m., Sergeant Craig Engler saw a green Ford Ranger pickup on West Main Street in Princeton, KY with no registration plate.

Sergeant Engler attempted to stop the vehicle but the driver ignored Engler and sped up going northbound on KY91.

The pursuit ended when the suspect lost control of the vehicle and it left the roadway on KY 70. The suspect then attempted to run on foot but was arrested without incident.

Sosh was lodged in the Caldwell County Detention Center.

Sergeant Engler was assisted on scene by Sergeant Jon McGehee, Trooper Brian Graves, Trooper Ben Sawyer and the Caldwell County Sheriff’s Department.

