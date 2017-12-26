Man arrested after pursuit in Caldwell Co., KY

A Marion, Kentucky man is facing a number of charges after officials with the Kentucky State Police said he lead an officer on a chase.

Travis Ray Sosh, 35, was arrested and charged with fleeing or evading police, fleeing or evading police second degree (on foot), possession of controlled substance first degree, first offense (methamphetamine), driving on DUI suspended license,failure of owner to maintain required insurance, no registration plates, speeding 26 miles per hour over the speed limit and reckless driving.

On Tuesday, Dec. 26 at 9:03 a.m., Sergeant Craig Engler saw a green Ford Ranger pickup on West Main Street in Princeton, Ky. with no registration plate.

Sgt. Engler tried to stop the vehicle but the driver ignored Engler and sped up going northbound on KY 91.

The pursuit ended when the suspect lost control of the vehicle and it left the road on KY 70. The suspect then tried to run away but was caught.

Sosh was taken to the Caldwell County Detention Center.

Sgt. Engler was assisted on scene by Sgt Jon McGehee, Trooper Brian Graves, Trooper Ben Sawyer and the Caldwell County Sheriff’s Department.

