Long John Silvers in Cape Girardeau closed for day after kitchen fire

According to Cape Girardeau Fire Department Battalion Cheif Fred Vincel, fire crews were called out Tuesday afternoon to Long John's Silvers.

Vincel said there was a gas leak near a frying unit caused a small fire.

The facility was evacuated.

Fire crews said there was a little damage inside from the fire and that the restaurant is closed for the remainder of the day.

They hope to reopen at 10:30 a.m. on Wednesday, but it could be later. The Health Department has to do a walk-through.

