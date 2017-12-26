Long John Silvers closed for the day after kitchen fire

With Christmas over and the trash stuffed into bags, there may be something you might consider moving to your recycling bin...wrapping paper.
With Christmas over and the trash stuffed into bags, there may be something you might consider moving to your recycling bin...wrapping paper.
A Marion, Ky man was arrested on Dec. 24 after a short chase.
A Marion, Ky man was arrested on Dec. 24 after a short chase.
A Marion, Kentucky man has been charged with several offenses after officials with the Kentucky State Police said he lead an officer on a chase.
A Marion, Kentucky man has been charged with several offenses after officials with the Kentucky State Police said he lead an officer on a chase.
According to Cape Girardeau Fire Department Battalion Cheif Fred Vincel, fire crews were called out Tuesday afternoon to Long John's Silvers.
According to Cape Girardeau Fire Department Battalion Cheif Fred Vincel, fire crews were called out Tuesday afternoon to Long John's Silvers.
According to Knoxville police, Davontae Maurice Clark has been located in Nashville, Tenn. and was found safe. The suspect is in custody. Police say more information will be released soon.
According to Knoxville police, Davontae Maurice Clark has been located in Nashville, Tenn. and was found safe. The suspect is in custody. Police say more information will be released soon.
The crash left shattered glass and twisted metal scattered across six lanes of traffic.
The crash left shattered glass and twisted metal scattered across six lanes of traffic.
The search for a missing 7-year-old boy in Mililani ended with a heartbreaking discovery Christmas morning.
The search for a missing 7-year-old boy in Mililani ended with a heartbreaking discovery Christmas morning.
A popular retailer among children is pulling 17 products from shelves over asbestos concerns. Lab tests found the cancer-causing substance in makeup sold at Claire’s stores.
A popular retailer among children is pulling 17 products from shelves over asbestos concerns. Lab tests found the cancer-causing substance in makeup sold at Claire’s stores.
A pharmaceutical company has issued a recall of an injectable antibiotic that contains mold.
A pharmaceutical company has issued a recall of an injectable antibiotic that contains mold.
A Kilgore man who was arrested for murder was taken into custody after allegedly shooting his cousin in the back of the head, according to the sheriff's office.
A Kilgore man who was arrested for murder was taken into custody after allegedly shooting his cousin in the back of the head, according to the sheriff's office.
A young Arizona family was shattered days before Christmas when a random shooting took the life of a sleeping pregnant woman.
A young Arizona family was shattered days before Christmas when a random shooting took the life of a sleeping pregnant woman.
One man is in critical condition after a sandbag was thrown through the windshield of the car he was riding passenger in on Tuesday evening.
One man is in critical condition after a sandbag was thrown through the windshield of the car he was riding passenger in on Tuesday evening.
An addictive behavior, the symptoms of gaming disorder include the inability to control when and how to play video games.
An addictive behavior, the symptoms of gaming disorder include the inability to control when and how to play video games.
One person has died and four are injured after a vehicle struck a horse on US 259 early Tuesday.
One person has died and four are injured after a vehicle struck a horse on US 259 early Tuesday.
A woman is facing multiple felony charges after crashing into a mother and her baby on Christmas Eve, killing them both, while fleeing the scene of an earlier crash, according to investigators.
A woman is facing multiple felony charges after crashing into a mother and her baby on Christmas Eve, killing them both, while fleeing the scene of an earlier crash, according to investigators.