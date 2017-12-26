KY man arrested after hitting an officer with vehicle

Before going outside this winter, you might want to make sure you are prepared for what Mother Nature has to offer.
Before going outside this winter, you might want to make sure you are prepared for what Mother Nature has to offer.
An officer-involved shooting is under investigation in Weakley County, Tennessee.
With Christmas over and the trash stuffed into bags, there may be something you might consider moving to your recycling bin...wrapping paper.
A Marion, Ky man was arrested on Dec. 24 after a short chase.
A Marion, Kentucky man has been charged with several offenses after officials with the Kentucky State Police said he lead an officer on a chase.
The crash left shattered glass and twisted metal scattered across six lanes of traffic.
The search for a missing 7-year-old boy in Mililani ended with a heartbreaking discovery Christmas morning.
A 6-month-old Arizona boy has died, days after his father admitted to severely abusing him.
A pharmaceutical company has issued a recall of an injectable antibiotic that contains mold.
Dozens of Charleston area residents are perturbed with the South Carolina Education Lottery after one of its games appears to have had a glitch in the system.
A man with a gun didn't stop a Hopewell church from holding baptisms on Sunday.
A record-breaking amount of snow fell on Erie, Pa., leaving the city buried under more than 4 feet of accumulation.
Apple iPhone owners are suing the tech giant for alleged consumer fraud for not disclosing sooner it issued software updates that deliberately slowed older-model phones so aging batteries lasted longer.
A young Arizona family was shattered days before Christmas when a random shooting took the life of a sleeping pregnant woman.
A woman is facing multiple felony charges after crashing into a mother and her baby on Christmas Eve, killing them both, while fleeing the scene of an earlier crash, according to investigators.