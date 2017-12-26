Officer-involved shooting under investigation in Weakley County, TN

An officer-involved shooting is under investigation in Weakley County, Tennessee.

According to the Tennessee Bureau of Investigations, the incident happened near the 300 block of State Line Road in Weakley County.

They say an officer from Hickman County, Ky. was following a man and that's where it ended. After the chase, the man ran.

According to the TBI, an officer encountered the man, who allegedly had a knife, and the officer shot him.

The man, identified as Salvador Byassee, 34, of Clinton, Ky., died.

No law enforcement officers were injured in the incident.

According to the TBI, at around 1:15 a.m. Byassee did not yield to a sobriety checkpoint being conducted by the Kentucky State Police on Highway 1218 in Hickman County, Ky., which resulted in the chase.

They say Byassee wrecked his car and then ran. He then allegedly stole a car in Weakley County, Tenn. That's where officers with the Hickman County Sheriff's Department found him.

According to TBI, this second chase resulted in the officer-involved shooting.

The TBI was asked to investigate by the 27th District Attorney General Tommy Thomas.

