E-Cycle your old electronic gadgets

There are an estimated 3.5 million tons of used electronics, including 50 million cell phones, we discard each year.

Those numbers are according to the Missouri Department of Natural Resources.

The department recommends reusing or donating old gadgets or computers instead of sending them to a landfill.

- You can add memory or other upgrades to old computers. You can connect your gaming systems, VCRs or DVD players to working televisions. Donate it - Schools, nursing homes, and other organization might have a need for a television to watch movies or even training videos. Computers can be refurbished and used for a variety of things. Cell phones can be used as emergency use cell phones for the elderly, disabled, battered women's shelters, etc.

Visit ecyclemo.org to locate an e-cycle business near you.

