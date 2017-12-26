AMBER Alert issued for 5-year-old TN boy

An active warrant for custodial interference was issued for Ashlee Clark. (Source: TBI)

A statewide AMBER Alert was issued Tuesday, December 26 for a 5-year-old Knoxville, Tennessee boy.

According to Knoxville police, Davontae Maurice Clark was last seen at his aunt's house in Knoxville. He was believed to have been taken by his non-custodial mother.

They may be traveling in a white Ford Explorer with temporary tags.

Davontae was last seen wearing a Batman t-shirt. He is described as 2-feet, 6-inches tall and 45 pounds.

She is described as 5-feet, 3-inches tall and 153 pounds.

If you have information on the whereabouts of Davontae or Ashlee, call 911 or contact the Knoxville Police Department at 865-215-7347 or TBI at 1-800-TBI-FIND.

