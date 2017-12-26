AMBER Alert canceled for 5-year-old TN boy

An active warrant for custodial interference was issued for Ashlee Clark. (Source: TBI)

An AMBER Alert has been issued for Davontae Maurice Clark. (Source: TBI)

A statewide AMBER Alert was issued Tuesday, December 26 for a 5-year-old Knoxville, Tennessee boy.

According to Knoxville police, Davontae Maurice Clark has been located in Nashville, Tenn. and was found safe. The suspect is in custody. Police say more information will be released soon.

Davontae Maurice Clark was last seen at his aunt's house in Knoxville. He was believed to have been taken by his non-custodial mother.

UPDATE: Davontae Clark has been located in Nashville, TN and is safe. Suspect is in custody. More information to be released soon. Thank you for sharing the information on the AMBER ALERT. — Knoxville Police TN (@Knoxville_PD) December 26, 2017

