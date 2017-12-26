AMBER Alert canceled for 5-year-old TN boy - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

AMBER Alert canceled for 5-year-old TN boy

Written by Amber Ruch, Digital Content Manager
KNOXVILLE, TN (KFVS) -

A statewide AMBER Alert was issued Tuesday, December 26 for a 5-year-old Knoxville, Tennessee boy. 

According to Knoxville police, Davontae Maurice Clark has been located in Nashville, Tenn. and was found safe. The suspect is in custody. Police say more information will be released soon.

Davontae Maurice Clark was last seen at his aunt's house in Knoxville. He was believed to have been taken by his non-custodial mother.

An active warrant for custodial interference was issued for Ashlee Clark.

