Ferguson police investigating 2 Christmas homicides

FERGUSON, Mo. (AP) - Police in the St. Louis suburb of Ferguson are investigating two apparently unrelated shooting deaths, both of which occurred on Christmas.

The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports that a teenage boy was found lying in a street around 5:30 a.m. Monday and pronounced dead at the scene. He had been shot in the torso. The victim's name has not been released.

Police Commander Frank McCall says authorities are looking into whether the victim was shot somewhere else and dropped off in Ferguson.

The second shooting occurred around 11 p.m. during a fight. Police say the victim and the shooter knew each other, but did not release further details.

The victim died at a hospital. The suspect is not in custody.

Information from: St. Louis Post-Dispatch, http://www.stltoday.com

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.