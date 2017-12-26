Cape Girardeau furniture store to close

Hutson's Fine Furniture in downtown Cape Girardeau, Missouri was packed on Tuesday, December 26.

This comes on the heels of the announcement that the store is closing.

Tuesday was the first day the store has been open since Friday, that's when several people got letters in the mail announcing the closure.

Someone at the store confirmed it would be closing its doors for good, and to their knowledge, no other business plans to move into the old building.

The business has been a fixture in downtown Cape Girardeau for a number of years.

