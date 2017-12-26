5 dead, 125 hurt in Christmas weekend accidents in Missouri

An officer-involved shooting is under investigation in Weakley County, Tennessee.
There are an estimated 3.5 million tons of used electronics including 50 million cell phones we discard each year.
A statewide AMBER Alert was issued Tuesday, December 26 for a 5-year-old Knoxville, Tennessee boy.
Hutson's Fine Furniture in downtown Cape Girardeau, Missouri was packed on Tuesday, December 26.
You can re purpose your Christmas tree to help fish have a new home. The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers at Rend Lake is asking for your old Christmas trees to improve fish habitat.
