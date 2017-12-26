First Alert: Cold continues with highs in 20s

A weak weather system zipped through the region overnight. Despite lots of light snow on radars, very little snow actually was noted on the ground or on observations.

Brian Alworth says there still could be some slick spots with a dusting of snow out there this morning, but overall things seem to be dry.

The forecast for today, becomes mostly cloudy skies and a flurry or two this morning, followed by a partly cloudy afternoon. It will be quite cold, however, with highs in the 20s north to 30s south. Even colder air will start to blow in with north winds overnight as skies clear out.

The low by Wednesday morning looks to be in the single digits and teens.

The main story for the week ahead will be the arctic cold. Tomorrow will be the coldest day of the winter thus far, with highs only in the 20s despite mostly sunny skies. We'll rebound just a bit for the remainder of the week, but another surge of very cold weather looks to blast in late in the upcoming New Year's weekend. Right now it looks like we may have a good chance of some light snow or snow showers on Sunday, followed by very cold temperatures on Sunday and into the first few days of next week.

Highs in some areas may struggle to reach 20 degrees in parts of the Heartland on Sunday and Monday, and if we do get some accumulating snow, overnight lows could bottom out near zero!

Download the KFVS News app: iPhone | Android

Copyright 2017 KFVS. All rights reserved.