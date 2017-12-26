First Alert: Bitter cold temps overnight

Grant Dade says the grasp of an arctic air mass has a hold on the Heartland. That means it will only get colder as we head towards the New Year.

A cold front is moving south through the area and with it we are seeing a few flurries but the big story will be the reinforcing shot of very cold air behind the front.

Temperatures will drop through the 20s this evening and wind chills will approach zero. We'll be looking at single digits to mid-teens by morning.

Wind chill values will be at or below zero for the northern half of the Heartland and zero to five above for the southern half.

The low by Wednesday morning looks to be in the single digits and teens.

Tomorrow will be the coldest day of the winter thus far, with highs only in the 20s despite mostly sunny skies. We'll rebound just a bit for the remainder of the week, but another surge of very cold weather looks to blast in late in the upcoming New Year's weekend.

Right now it looks like we may have a good chance of some light snow or snow showers on Sunday, followed by very cold temperatures on Sunday and into the first few days of next week.

Highs in some areas may struggle to reach 20 degrees in parts of the Heartland on Sunday and Monday, and if we do get some accumulating snow, overnight lows could bottom out near zero!

