5 things to know 12/26

The forecast for today, becomes mostly cloudy skies and a flurry or two this morning, followed by a partly cloudy afternoon. It will be quite cold.
The forecast for today, becomes mostly cloudy skies and a flurry or two this morning, followed by a partly cloudy afternoon. It will be quite cold.
Starting on Tuesday, December 26, contractors will close S. Sprigg St. between Southern Expressway and La Cruz St.
Starting on Tuesday, December 26, contractors will close S. Sprigg St. between Southern Expressway and La Cruz St.
An Amber Alert has been canceled for a missing 1-year-old boy from Springfield, Missouri on Sunday, December 24.
An Amber Alert has been canceled for a missing 1-year-old boy from Springfield, Missouri on Sunday, December 24.
Merry Christmas! It's a cold, quiet, frosty Christmas morning, with daybreak temperatures in the upper teens to mid-20s.
Merry Christmas! It's a cold, quiet, frosty Christmas morning, with daybreak temperatures in the upper teens to mid-20s.
While you were opening presents with your family, first responders were hard at work keeping us safe
While you were opening presents with your family, first responders were hard at work keeping us safe
The crash left shattered glass and twisted metal scattered across six lanes of traffic.
The crash left shattered glass and twisted metal scattered across six lanes of traffic.
Police found the bodies of a 10-month-old and an 11-year-old inside the apartment.
Police found the bodies of a 10-month-old and an 11-year-old inside the apartment.
During a fishing trip near Georgetown this past Monday, a Pawleys Island chef and his two friends caught two massive black drum fish; one may have beaten the state record at an estimated 110 pounds, and the other may actually set a world record at 122 pounds.
During a fishing trip near Georgetown this past Monday, a Pawleys Island chef and his two friends caught two massive black drum fish; one may have beaten the state record at an estimated 110 pounds, and the other may actually set a world record at 122 pounds.
The White House press secretary said there is no "singular reason" why Trump hasn't extended a state visit invitation yet but added that the administration hopes to schedule a visit early in 2018.
The White House press secretary said there is no "singular reason" why Trump hasn't extended a state visit invitation yet but added that the administration hopes to schedule a visit early in 2018.
The boy's father says the 7-year-old got a big hug and ‘thank you’ from his grandmother for his help.
The boy's father says the 7-year-old got a big hug and ‘thank you’ from his grandmother for his help.
A woman is facing multiple felony charges after crashing into a mother and her baby on Christmas Eve, killing them both, while fleeing the scene of an earlier crash, according to investigators.
A woman is facing multiple felony charges after crashing into a mother and her baby on Christmas Eve, killing them both, while fleeing the scene of an earlier crash, according to investigators.
Unable to live outside the walls of the Clintonville Mennonite Church for fear of being deported, Edith Espinal wants the government to understand how important it is for her to live on U.S. soil.
Unable to live outside the walls of the Clintonville Mennonite Church for fear of being deported, Edith Espinal wants the government to understand how important it is for her to live on U.S. soil.
Just by looking around outside, you can tell that it’s Christmas time in the Lowcountry.
Just by looking around outside, you can tell that it’s Christmas time in the Lowcountry.
Apple iPhone owners are suing the tech giant for alleged consumer fraud for not disclosing sooner it issued software updates that deliberately slowed older-model phones so aging batteries lasted longer.
Apple iPhone owners are suing the tech giant for alleged consumer fraud for not disclosing sooner it issued software updates that deliberately slowed older-model phones so aging batteries lasted longer.