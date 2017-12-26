Part of S. Sprigg St. in Cape Girardeau to close for sewer installation

Starting on Tuesday, December 26, contractors will close S. Sprigg St. between Southern Expressway and La Cruz St.

Contractors will be installing a sewer main extension and performing street repairs.

Construction and repairs are expected to last 4-5 weeks depending on weather conditions. Detours will be provided, and drivers are asked to use caution in all work zones.

