Part of S. Sprigg St. in Cape Girardeau to close for sewer insta - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Part of S. Sprigg St. in Cape Girardeau to close for sewer installation

Written by Amber Ruch, Digital Content Manager
Connect
(Source: Raycom Media) (Source: Raycom Media)
CAPE GIRARDEAU, MO (KFVS) -

Starting on Tuesday, December 26, contractors will close S. Sprigg St. between Southern Expressway and La Cruz St.

Contractors will be installing a sewer main extension and performing street repairs.

Construction and repairs are expected to last 4-5 weeks depending on weather conditions. Detours will be provided, and drivers are asked to use caution in all work zones.

Download the KFVS News app: iPhone | Android

Copyright 2017 KFVS. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly