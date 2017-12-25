Christmas for a first responder in the Heartland

An Amber Alert has been canceled for a missing 1-year-old boy from Springfield, Missouri on Sunday, December 24.
Merry Christmas! It's a cold, quiet, frosty Christmas morning, with daybreak temperatures in the upper teens to mid-20s.
While you were opening presents with your family, first responders were hard at work keeping us safe
Here is a list of some road projects from around the Heartland.
Airbnb, the world’s leading community-based hospitality company, revealed that its Kentucky host community earned a combined $19.2 million in supplemental income in 2017.
The full amount was due by November 2018.
The search for a missing 7-year-old boy in Mililani ended with a heartbreaking discovery Christmas morning.
“It could have been horrible,” a sheriff's deputy said. “It was cold, It was damp. It’s on a cement floor. There’s no telling how long he could have made it." Luckily, a traveling couple found the baby within an hour and got it help.
