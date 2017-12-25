Suspect leads police on chases in MO, AR in alleged stolen vehicle

Here is a list of some road projects from around the Heartland.
Airbnb, the world’s leading community-based hospitality company, revealed that its Kentucky host community earned a combined $19.2 million in supplemental income in 2017.
A police chase beginning in Missouri took officers with the Kennett Police Department into Arkansas on Saturday, December 23.
An Amber Alert has been canceled for a missing 1-year-old boy from Springfield, Missouri on Sunday, December 24.
Merry Christmas! It's a cold, quiet, frosty Christmas morning, with daybreak temperatures in the upper teens to mid-20s.
The full amount was due by November 2018.
While everyone would love to stay in and enjoy Christmas with the family, let’s face it—sometimes, circumstances arise and you gotta go out. If that’s the case, here are some places that will be open while you celebrate:
Actress Heather Menzies-Urich, who played one of the singing von Trapp children in the 1965 hit film, "The Sound of Music," has died at 68.
Scott Fricker and Buckley Kuhn-Fricker died on Friday after a confrontation with their teenage daughter's boyfriend.
