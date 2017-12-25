Suspect leads police on chases in MO, AR in alleged stolen vehicle

A police chase beginning in Missouri took officers with the Kennett Police Department into Arkansas on Saturday, December 23.

It started around 1:10 p.m. when police received information from the Dexter Police Department that a black 2002 Chevrolet pick up had been stolen from their city. They said the vehicle was being driven by a suspect who was headed to the Jonesboro Arkansas area.

The suspect was reported as armed with a firearm.

About one hour later at 2:03 p.m., officers were set up in strategic locations to find the suspect. They saw the pickup and initiated a traffic stop.

The driver failed to stop the vehicle and a vehicle pursuit ensued.

Police followed the driver outside the city limits and the suspect continued fleeing west on U.S. 412 until it turned south onto Missouri Route AC.

After crossing into the state Arkansas, the vehicle turned west onto a county road and then south on the Saint Francis River Levee Road. The vehicle then turned west onto Arkansas Highway 18 and went into the city limits of Lake City Arkansas.

After several turns on backstreets in Lake City, the vehicle again got onto the Saint Francis River Levee Road and continued south. At this point authorities in Arkansas took over the pursuit.

About five miles south of Lake City the driver crashed through a Corps of Engineers gate on top of the levee. The suspect vehicle was able to continue south, however, the gate fell back into place and blocked the pursuing officers.

Later, officers found the vehicle abandoned on a separate levee system a few miles southwest of where it had been last seen.

During the pursuit, officers were able to identify the driver as Christopher Kyle Davis. Later that evening, Arkansas authorities were able to identify and take the passenger, Zachary Ryan Ingram, into custody after he broke into a residence. Ingram was taken into custody a few hours later.

Davis reportedly stole another vehicle and led Arkansas State Police troopers on another pursuit during which he was taken into custody as well.

Formal charges regarding the multiple state and municipal violations are pending.

The Missouri State Highway Patrol, Dunklin County Sheriff’s Department, Arbyrd Police Department, Lake City Arkansas Police Department, Craighead County Arkansas Sheriff’s Department, Poinsett County Arkansas Sheriff’s Department, Trumann Arkansas Police Department, and the Arkansas State Police assisted during this incident.

