Salvation Army looks to update to cashless kettles

Here is a list of some road projects from around the Heartland.
Airbnb, the world’s leading community-based hospitality company, revealed that its Kentucky host community earned a combined $19.2 million in supplemental income in 2017.
A police chase beginning in Missouri took officers with the Kennett Police Department into Arkansas on Saturday, December 23.
An Amber Alert has been canceled for a missing 1-year-old boy from Springfield, Missouri on Sunday, December 24.
Merry Christmas! It's a cold, quiet, frosty Christmas morning, with daybreak temperatures in the upper teens to mid-20s.
