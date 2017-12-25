Anti-smoking advocates advocating stricter laws

One person is dead after a two-vehicle crash on I-57 on Saturday, December 23. According to Illinois State Police, there was a collision between a semi-truck and an SUV at mile marker 90.
Merry Christmas! It's a cold, quiet, frosty Christmas morning, with daybreak temperatures in the upper teens to mid-20s.
We begin Christmas Eve with frost and some light fog in the area.
An Amber Alert has been issued for a missing 1-year-old boy from Springfield, Missouri on Sunday, December 24. According to the report, Eli Bandurovskiy was taken by his biological father during a visitation. The father, Viktor Bandurovskiy, has a history of domestic abuse, drug use and had made threats to the child. The release says police believe Viktor Bandurovskiy may harm the child and could be taking the child to Houston, Texas. Viktor Bandurovskiy is driving a white 2008 Sc...
An effort to remove guns from the streets of St. Louis is being called a success, so much so that there wasn't enough money to buy up all of the offered weapons.
