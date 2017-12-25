First Alert: Cold, chance of light snow

Merry Christmas! It's a cold, quiet, frosty Christmas morning, with daybreak temperatures in the upper teens to mid-20s.

The biggest weather stories this morning are a chance of some light snow tonight, and a very cold pattern for the next week or so.

It will be partly cloudy this morning and become mostly cloudy by this afternoon. The highs will be about 32 north to 38 south.

Tonight it will be cold with patchy light snow or flurries. Snow may accumulate to a heavy dusting in some areas, leading to some slick travel at times.

The daybreak lows about 20 to 26.

On Tuesday it will be partly to mostly cloudy and cold. Highs about 30 to 36.

Cold week ahead! Check out forecast highs over the next several days. Wednesday will be the coldest day this week, with highs mostly in the 20s. Another surge of arctic air looks to be on the way by New Year's. pic.twitter.com/HRFVaHjyVK — KFVS Weather (@kfvsweather) December 25, 2017

