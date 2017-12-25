Kentucky Airbnb hosts earned $19.2M, welcomed 166,000 guests in - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Kentucky Airbnb hosts earned $19.2M, welcomed 166,000 guests in 2017

Written by Julie Bollinger, Production Assistant
Airbnb, the world’s leading community-based hospitality company, revealed that its Kentucky host community earned a combined $19.2 million in supplemental income in 2017. Kentucky Airbnb welcomed approximately 166,000 guests to the state this year.

The 166,000 guest arrivals to Kentucky via Airbnb demonstrates a 103 percent year-over-year growth. This comes as Kentucky residents increasingly embrace the home-sharing platform as an opportunity to earn supplemental income. There are now just under 3,500 Kentucky hosts who share their homes via Airbnb, typically earning about $4,900 annually in supplemental income.

Home sharing delivered significant value throughout the state in 2018, including a $3.5 million impact for Louisville as hotels sold out for the Derby. Lexington hosts significantly expanded lodging capacity and offered affordable homes for parents during UK’s college commencement. More rural areas of the state saw a massive influx during the August eclipse.

